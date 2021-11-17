The Regional District of East Kootenay has rescinded the Evacuation Alert for 11 Hosmer properties.

“Last night we received approval to undertake some in-stream work and immediately started working to remove debris at the confluence of Hosmer and Mine Creek to re-establish creek flow,” said Information Officer Loree Duczek.

The RDEK said in-stream work has been completed and a contractor will remain on-site for some final cleanup.

“By this morning Mine Creek had dropped by almost two feet. While residents are still dealing with some standing water and pumping water from basements, the situation has stabilized to the point where we are able to rescind the Evacuation Alert,” added Duczek.

Water levels in other areas of the Elk Valley are also receding.

According to the RDEK, The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is continuing repairs on Cokato Road.

Highway 3 is still closed 4kms east of Fernie, but a detour is set up via Dicken Road.

An online Property Damage Report form has been set up and RDEK officials are asking anyone in the East Kootenay who experienced damage to their home or property from the flooding to fill one out.

MORE: Property Damage Report Form (RDEK)