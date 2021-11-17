Officials with the City of Kimberley have released more details about the new short-term rental bylaw, including an annual license fee.

The bylaw was adopted during the November 9th council meeting, with the licensing process to be fleshed out afterwards.

City officials said operating a short-term rental will cost owners an annual fee of $300. Licenses issued in November or December of 2021 will be valid through to the end of next year, as the city is encouraging rental owners to apply as soon as possible.

Properties may be subject to inspection by the fire department or other regulatory staff.

Mayor Don McCormick said the bylaw is meant to set guidelines for rental accommodations to ensure they are regulated.

“They haven’t been identified as businesses or a category of accommodation type by most municipalities,” explained McCormick. That’s really what the purpose of this bylaw is: to identify them as a legitimate accommodation type and bring it into our business category.”

City officials note that the bylaw is also meant to reduce the impacts on the local housing supply, reduce noise traffic and ensure occupant safety.

Mayor McCormick said Kimberley presents a unique landscape for the short-term rental market.

“Short-term rentals from these online platforms are a very important accommodation type, particularly here in Kimberley, where we really don’t have any traditional hotels,” said McCormick. “The purpose of this bylaw is not to restrict, but it’s simply to create an operating environment.”

Copies of the bylaw, short-term rental guide and all the necessary application forms can be found below.

More: short-term rental details (City of Kimberley)