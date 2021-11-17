Several key locations around the Elk Valley have been assessed and the flooding situation seems to be stabilizing.

The assessment was completed by the Regional District of East Kootenay, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and Water Stewardship.

“While the situation today has stabilized, it remains important for residents to maintain awareness about current conditions and use extreme caution in and around creeks and waterways as they may be highly unstable,” said Loree Duczek, RDEK information officer.

“We are asking everyone to obey local closures on roads and trails. They are in place for your safety.”

With water levels receding, cleanup will soon begin and Duczek said there are a number of things homeowners should do as soon as possible.

“The first step for property owners is to contact their insurance company immediately. Take photos of any damage to your home and properties, keep all receipts associated with the clean-up, and fill out a property damage report on engage.rdek.bc.ca,” added Duczek.

“If your well or septic field were inundated with floodwaters, it is also important to follow up with a certified septic practitioner and shock your well. Interior Health also recommends having your water tested by a qualified lab to ensure it hasn’t been affected.”

According to RDEK officials, this weather event could very well qualify for Provincial Disaster Financial Assistance (DFA), but no official announcement has been made.

Having receipts, photos and details about the damage and clean-up costs will be crucial if DFA is approved, they say.