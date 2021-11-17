Officials with the City of Fernie are urging the public to stay away from areas that are closed off due to recent flooding.

As of Wednesday morning, a number of areas in the community have been closed off to keep the public safe.

The particular areas the residents are asked to stay away from are as follows:

  • Max Turyk Soccer Fields: City staff said flooding has softened the soccer field, leaving the turf and soil in a highly vulnerable state. The public is asked to avoid the area until temperatures are consistently below freezing to allow the soil to firm up.
  • Railway Underpass Trail between Pine and Park Avenue: the area has been closed off due to extreme danger and bank erosion.
  • Dogwood Park Trail to Park Avenue: closed due to flooding.
  • Montane Recreation Trails, Ridgemont Recreation Trails, and Fernie Ridge Trails: Closed until further notice for safety and remediation.
  • Coal Creek Road: Fernie staff said the road was closed after several washouts created hazardous conditions. The closure blocks off access to the rifle range and microwave towers until repairs can be made.
  • River Road Extension: a washout has rendered the road inaccessible.
  • Montane Parkway: Staff said the Montane neighbourhood is still accessible through Slalom Drive.
  • Cokato Road: the road is inaccessible at the intersection of Thompson Road. Officials said repairs are underway, but Cokato Road is now passable approximately 100 metres north of the cattleguard at Morrissey.
  • Highway 3: a section of highway is closed between Cunliffe Road and Caldwell Frontage, about four kilometres east of Fernie. A detour is available through Dicken Road.