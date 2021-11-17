NewsRoad Report Fernie urging residents to stay clear of closed off areas SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff November 17, 2021 Intersection of Cokato Road and Robinson Road (Photo supplied by RDEK) Officials with the City of Fernie are urging the public to stay away from areas that are closed off due to recent flooding. As of Wednesday morning, a number of areas in the community have been closed off to keep the public safe. The particular areas the residents are asked to stay away from are as follows: Max Turyk Soccer Fields: City staff said flooding has softened the soccer field, leaving the turf and soil in a highly vulnerable state. The public is asked to avoid the area until temperatures are consistently below freezing to allow the soil to firm up. Railway Underpass Trail between Pine and Park Avenue: the area has been closed off due to extreme danger and bank erosion. Dogwood Park Trail to Park Avenue: closed due to flooding. Montane Recreation Trails, Ridgemont Recreation Trails, and Fernie Ridge Trails: Closed until further notice for safety and remediation. Coal Creek Road: Fernie staff said the road was closed after several washouts created hazardous conditions. The closure blocks off access to the rifle range and microwave towers until repairs can be made. River Road Extension: a washout has rendered the road inaccessible. Montane Parkway: Staff said the Montane neighbourhood is still accessible through Slalom Drive. Cokato Road: the road is inaccessible at the intersection of Thompson Road. Officials said repairs are underway, but Cokato Road is now passable approximately 100 metres north of the cattleguard at Morrissey. Highway 3: a section of highway is closed between Cunliffe Road and Caldwell Frontage, about four kilometres east of Fernie. A detour is available through Dicken Road. Tags: Elk ValleyFernie