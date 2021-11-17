The City of Cranbrook is one of over 50 communities across the province to join in on a project designed to support economic growth in smaller communities.

The second phase of the project, called the BC Provincial Nominee Program (BC PNP) Entrepreneur Immigration (EI) Regional Pilot, aims at drawing in new entrepreneurs to open businesses.

“We are experiencing record-breaking growth in our city and we can offer entrepreneurs a wonderful place to call home, “ said Darren Brewer, Economic Development Officer with the City of Cranbrook “We have it all: a booming economy and the amenities of a large urban center. We just need the right entrepreneurs to seize this opportunity.”

Cranbrook’s Chamber of Commerce is supporting the City’s decision to join the program.

“The Entrepreneur Immigration Regional Pilot has the potential to grow the Cranbrook economy through the attraction of new businesses,” said Helen Barron, Chamber of Commerce Executive Director. “This program will also provide rural BC the opportunity to showcase our communities and demonstrate the benefits of immigrating to smaller towns in the province, rather than just our urban centres.”