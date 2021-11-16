The City of Fernie has begun an emergency discharge of effluent into the Elk River to prevent damage to important infrastructure.

Heavy rain in the area has led to significant inflow to the community’s wastewater system.

According to Fernie officials, flow has been bypassing the main sewage pumping station and discharging into the river as of Monday.

On Tuesday, a portion of partially treated effluent has also been discharged from the lagoon facilities, seven kilometres south of town.

“The Ministry of Environment has been notified, with all permitting and sampling requirements being followed,” said city officials. “We are forecasting to resume a temporary discharge of treated effluent to the Elk River within the next 24 – 48 hours.”