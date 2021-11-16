As temperatures drop, ice is starting to form on lakes and rivers creating potential dangers for residents.

City of Cranbrook staff said people should especially be aware of thin ice along Joseph Creek, Elizabeth and Idlewild Lakes.

Residents should stay off the ice until it’s at least six inches thick.

The city is asking parents to talk to their kids about the dangers of thin ice and to set a good example and stay off as well.

Public works will be installing outdoor rinks again this winter once temperatures and weather allow.