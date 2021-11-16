The Regional District of East Kootenay has declared a local State of Emergency for Electoral Area A to help combat flooding.

RDEK official said this is a common step in emergency responses in the province.

This will allow RDEK employees to implement all procedures that are considered necessary to prevent or

to alleviate the effects of the emergency.

The State of Emergency was ordered by Rob Gay, RDEK board chair and will be in place until midnight on Nov. 22 unless rescinded at an earlier date.