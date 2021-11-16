The Regional District of East Kootenay has issued an evacuation alert for 11 properties in Hosmer after Mine Creek surged in the afternoon.

RDEK officials said members of the Hosmer and Elko Fire Departments and Sparwood Search and Rescue are filling sandbags and equipment is being used to open up ditching.

A self-fill sandbag station has been set up at the Hosmer Pub parking lot.

“We have issued the Evacuation Alert out of an abundance of caution as Mine Creek has jumped its banks and is flowing into some of the lower lying properties in Hosmer along Elk Street and Victoria Street,” explains Information Officer Loree Duczek.

“Residents who are under Evacuation Alert should be ready to leave on a moments notice should conditions worsen. We are encouraging them to have a grab and go kit ready by the door, so that in the event an evacuation order is issued, they are ready to go.”

There has also been flooding on Hosmer Creek, and Highway 3 has been closed 4 kilometres north of Fernie.

RDEK officials said Cokato Road is still closed from the intersection of Thompson Road and just north of the Morrissey cattleguard.

RDEK officials said Four residents from two low-lying properties have been evacuated and, while access has been temporarily cut off to a number of other residences, no further evacuations are required at this time.

RDEK officials said an aerial assessment of Cokato Road was completed earlier this afternoon and the breach at Cokato Road and Cokato Creek has been largely repaired and is now passable for local traffic.

According RDEK officials, the intersection of Cokato Road and Thompson Road and a section approximately 100 metres north of the cattleguard at Morrissey have been completely cut off by slides.

Temperatures are expected to drop and rain could turn to snow overnight.