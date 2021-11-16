Columbia Valley Search and Rescue rescued a man and his dog after they became stuck down an embankment.

The Columbia Valley RCMP received the report early in the afternoon on Nov. 11.

Police said the dog went over the embankment at the Johnson trails near Invermere. The man went down to try to recuse the animal and became stuck himself.

SAR officials said the man greatly assisted the rescue by calling the RCMP and staying put.