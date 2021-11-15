News TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Portion of Alpine Way closed near Elkford SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff November 15, 2021 (MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) Due to ongoing bad weather and road maintenance, the gravel portion of Alpine Way from David Crescent to Highway 43 will be closed. District of Elkford staff said the road will remain closed for a few days. Drivers should watch out for signage and take alternate routes for the time being. District staff said all applicable emergency services have been notified of the closure. Tags: Elkford