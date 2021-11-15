Heavy snowfall in the Columbia Valley has prompted the closure of Highway 93 through Kootenay National park.

According to Drive BC officials, the road has been closed between the end of Highway 93 and St. Joseph Street, as snowfall has limited visibility through the area.

The weather came into the region because of an intense Pacific system, bringing about 30 centimetres over the weekend, with a further 20 to 30 expected to fall by Monday evening.

The weather agency also warns of gusty winds on Monday afternoon through to Tuesday morning.

“The heavy snow will ease to flurries Monday night as the system exits the region. Gusty westerly winds will develop and may lead to local blowing snow and reduced visibility,” said Environment Canada officials. “Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.”