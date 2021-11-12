The District of Invermere is asking for the public’s feedback on what needs to be addressed in the 2022-2026 financial plan.

District staff said the financial plan helps address important community and municipal goals.

According to district staff, the survey will also help them determine where funds and services are allocated, and how tax rates are determined.

The survey will be available on the District of Invermere’s website until Nov 26.

A hard copy version can also be picked up from the municipal office.

MORE: 2022 Budget Survey (District of Invermere)