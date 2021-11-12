It will be an action-packed weekend for the Cranbrook Bucks as the team gets set for three games in three days.

The Bucks will first play the Alberni Valley Bulldogs on Nov. 12.

Ryan Donald, Bucks head coach and general manager, said the Bulldogs will be a tough matchup.

“Three games in three days is a challenge for any team and obviously with Alberni coming in here on Friday night. They’re second in their division right now so it will be a good test for us.”

The Bucks will also be facing hot goaltending, as Bulldog Hobie Hedquist was given the BCHL first star of the week.

“Anytime you’re up against quality goaltending I think you need to test them with a lot of shots. you’ve got to get bodies near the net and expect to go there and make their life difficult,” said Donald.

Hedquist leads the BCHL in most goaltending categories with a .936 save percentage, 1.83 goals-against average and three shutouts.

“Certainly when guys are riding a hot streak like that they’re seeing the puck and sometimes it looks like a beachball, it’s easy to save.”

On Nov 13. the Bucks will travel to Salmon Arm for back-to-back games against the Silverbacks.

Donald said these two games will also be tough but a good experience for the players.

“We’ve got an opportunity to play Salmon Arm twice up in their place and they’re first in our division,” said Donald.

“So certainly not an easy task over the weekend with our opponents, but we’re excited to play against some of the top teams in our league.”

Puck drop against the Alberni Valley Bulldogs will be at 7 p.m. at the Western Financial Place.