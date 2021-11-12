The East Kootenay and Creston Valley reported a total of 68 new COVID-19 cases between October 31st and November 6th.

According to data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC), last week’s cases represent a minor increase from the week before, with 61 infections from October 24th to 30th.

The latest report shows that the Cranbrook area has remained the part of the region with the highest number of new cases, confirming 34 infections last week.

In that same time frame, Windermere confirmed 16 and the Elk Valley had eight.

Meanwhile, four new cases were recorded in the Kimberley and Creston Valley areas, and Golden had two.

The number of fully vaccinated people over 12 years old continues to slowly climb across the East Kootenay. BCDCD data on the percentage of people 12 and up who have received both doses followed by those 50 and up for the entire region can be found below: