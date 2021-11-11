The Cranbrook RCMP is investigating a case of vandalism where someone reportedly spray painted graffiti on the local Cenotaph.

RCMP were alerted to the graffiti early on Nov. 11 and crews were able to remove the spray paint before it was seen by any veterans.

“Thankfully, the Cranbrook RCMP, Cranbrook Fire Services and City of Cranbrook staff worked together and were able to quickly remove the writings before any of our war heroes and veterans were able to see what had been written,” stated Cst. Katie Forgeron.

“We are continuing to investigate and are looking for any information leading to the person(s)

responsible.”

The reported vandalism was found by a Cranbrook resident who was walking by the Cenotaph.

He noted that a message was left in bright green paint, but no one was around at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3240.