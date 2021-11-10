The Cranbrook Bucks sign and logo on the exterior of Cranbrook's Western Financial Place. (MyEastKootenayNow.com staff)

BC Hockey League rookie Tyson Dyck had quite the week for the Cranbrook Bucks, scoring three goals and four assists in three games.

On Nov. 3, Dyck scored once and added an assist in a decisive 8-0 win against the Merritt Centennials.

The Bucks lost 6-3 on Nov. 5 to the Kelowna Warriors, but Dyck added two assists.

The next day he capped off the week with two goals and an assist, including the game-tying goal in the third period, as the Bucks defeated the Langley Rivermen 4-3 in a shootout.

Ryan Donald, Bucks head coach and general manager, said Dyck had an impressive week and it was good for the team as well.

“I thought Tyson had a good week, he had a strong week. It kind of goes in step with our team’s play as well,” added Donald.

“As a group, we played well in our three games there last week and obviously statistically it was a nice week for Tyson to have.”

Dyck leads the team in scoring this season with seven goals and seven assists in 10 games.

These stats have him currently fourth in the BCHL for rookie scoring.

Donald said it’s always nice when a young player can step up and contribute offensively.

“He’s showing as a first-year player in our league as a 17-year-old that he’s able to produce offence which is great for us as an organization,” said Donald.

“One of our strengths we feel is our depth and being able to have players whether they’re 16-year-olds or 20-year-olds that are able to contribute offensively for our team. It makes us certainly a more difficult team to play against.”

The Cranbrook Bucks will be at home on Nov. 12 as the Alberni Valley Bulldogs are in town.