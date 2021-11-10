One person has been taken to the hospital and 113 BC Hydro customers are without power after a vehicle struck a power pole in Cranbrook early Wednesday afternoon.

RCMP officials said traffic is completely blocked off at the intersection between Theatre Road and McPhee Road while crews are on the scene.

The vehicle struck a BC Hydro line and knocked out power to 113 customers in the area.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while crews are on the scene to investigate and repair the power lines.

“It’s completely blocked off at Theatre Road and McPhee. If people can use different ways to get by there, that would be great, otherwise, you’re going to be stuck in traffic and you won’t be getting through for a while,” said Cst. Kaie Forgeron, a spokesperson with Cranbrook RCMP.