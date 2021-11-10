More than $17-million in grants will be split among 55 municipalities across B.C., including Cranbrook and Invermere.

B.C. Government officials said the grants are paid in lieu of municipal property taxes.

“Through our annual grants-in-lieu program, we’re reimbursing municipalities for the important services they provide to provincial properties so they can fund the services and projects that meet the needs of their communities,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Citizens’ Services. “The funding makes a big difference in communities throughout B.C., particularly now, as local governments and the people they serve navigate the economic impacts of the pandemic.”

The City of Cranbrook is set to receive $32,041, while the District of Invermere will receive $11,466.

The provincial government gives grants each year instead of paying property taxes to municipalities and regional districts. This money pays for services local governments provide, such as parks, sewers, roads, fire protection and infrastructure projects.

B.C. government officials said the grants are for properties owned by the province, which includes offices, warehouses and courthouses. The grants are used to fund and maintain public services and infrastructure projects.

“Nelson has a number of provincial buildings in our community,” said John Dooley, mayor, City of Nelson. “The grant in lieu from the Province is critical in helping fund all of our services, but especially those things we love about our community, including our parks, our cultural and recreation services, and our downtown beautification.”

“Community leaders here in Nelson and throughout the Interior do incredible work to make sure we all have the infrastructure we need and recreational opportunities for us all to enjoy,” said Brittny Anderson, MLA for Nelson-Creston. “That work can be challenging, especially when it comes to budgeting. When I was on Nelson city council, these grants made that work that much easier, and I’m glad to see that people in Nelson and across the region will continue to benefit from them.”