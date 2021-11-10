Residents in the Regional District of East Kootenay can now read a summary report of the Housing Needs Assessment.

According to RDEK officials, nearly 700 people responded to the survey during the consultation period.

“Through the course of stakeholder interviews, surveys, and focus groups, a number of local and regional themes were identified in relation to housing in our rural areas,” says RDEK Planning Coordinator Karen MacLeod. “The findings have been compiled into a summary document, which is now available on the project page.”

RDEK officials said the feedback will help inform the East Kootenay Housing Needs Assessment reports, which are expected to come in December.

The project is focused on all six RDEK Electoral Areas and is aimed at gaining a better understanding of the housing challenges across rural areas of the region and identifying existing and projected gaps in the housing supply.

More: Electoral Areas Housing Needs Report (RDEK)