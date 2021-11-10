News Potential COVID-19 exposures at five East Kootenay schools SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff November 10, 2021 (Supplied by Pixabay) Interior Health has reported potential COVID-19 exposures at five schools in the East Kootenay, three of which are in Cranbrook. IH officials said public health will notify staff and students who need to take a specific action when someone tests positive for COVID-19. These actions include self-monitoring or isolation. “Interior Health will post-exposure notifications when a staff member or student attended school while infectious and there is a possible risk of exposure to COVID-19,” said IH officials. While three of the exposures are in Cranbrook, there is also one in Kimberley and one in Invermere. Schools are removed from the list 14 days after their exposure date. A list of the schools and exposure dates are below: Cranbrook (School District 5): Steeples Elementary October 28th, 29th, November 1st Laurie Middle School October 29th Amy Woodland Elementary November 1st Invermere (School District 6): David Thompson Secondary November 1st, 2nd Kimberley (School District 6): McKim Middle School October 29th Tags: COVID-19CranbrookInterior HealthInvermereKimberley