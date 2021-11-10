Interior Health has reported potential COVID-19 exposures at five schools in the East Kootenay, three of which are in Cranbrook.

IH officials said public health will notify staff and students who need to take a specific action when someone tests positive for COVID-19.

These actions include self-monitoring or isolation.

“Interior Health will post-exposure notifications when a staff member or student attended school while infectious and there is a possible risk of exposure to COVID-19,” said IH officials.

While three of the exposures are in Cranbrook, there is also one in Kimberley and one in Invermere.

Schools are removed from the list 14 days after their exposure date.

A list of the schools and exposure dates are below: