The Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce is looking for the best of the best from the community.

The award is given to people that contribute significant volunteer time and demonstrate leadership and community service outside of employment.

Helen Barron, Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce executive director said it’s really important to acknowledge the people who give to the community.

“I think it’s really important that we are honouring these people in our community who are doing this great work. Cranbrook is just an amazing example of how a community can come together to support its people,” added Barron.

“Cranbrook has a great number of volunteers and people working behind the scenes to make sure everyone in the community is taken care of.”

“It’s incredibly important that we honour and acknowledge those people because I think a lot of times those people aren’t looking for acknowledgement, they’re just happy to do the work that they’re doing.”

Nominations can be brought down to the chamber of commerce office or emailed to the commerce.

“We do ask that with every nomination there is a minimum of three letters of support that accompany that nomination.”

This is a return to the award after last year’s ceremony was cancelled because of COVID-19.

“We weren’t able to do this last year and we’re incredibly excited to bring this back because it is such an important piece of what we do,” said Barron.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, November 26th, 2021.