Kimberley city council approved the short-term rental unit business license and regulation bylaw, with the goal of reducing the impacts on housing availability and occupant safety.

Amendments were made to the bylaw in regards to signage requirements, fee structure, and responsible person requirements on November 8th, 2021.

City staff said the bylaw was intended to work with the existing zoning bylaws and wouldn’t alter where or what types of STRs are allowed in the City.

Mayor Don McCormick said the feedback they got from the community throughout the process was great and they were able to make changes that seem to benefit everyone.

“I think for the most part all operators are in agreement that we’re in a pretty good place, if not perfect.”

The new bylaw is supposed to create clear directions for STR operators to follow.

In Kimberley, STRs are allowed in zones where tourist accommodation or bed and breakfast are included as either primary or secondary uses.

To view the full bylaw, visit the link below.

MORE: City of Kimberley Short-Term Rental Unit Business Licence and Regulation Bylaw (City of Kimberley)

Mccormick said they believe the changes were ready to be approved, but they are ready to bring up the issue again if it needs further discussion in the future.

“I think everyone is of the opinion that we’re ready to go for a period of time and if something comes up that needs adjustment then staff will be in a position to raise the flag on that and have a further discussion on that in the future,” added McCormick.

City staff will be finalizing STR unit and manager licence application forms and a guide. Both the forms and guide will be available on the City of Kimberley’s website.