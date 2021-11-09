Two reports of fuel thefts were called into RCMP in the Columbia Valley over the weekend.

Police officials said the first report came in on Saturday when an individual noticed that someone had drilled a hole into the gas tank to steal the fuel from a Ford F150 in Radium Hot Springs.

The following day, another F150 had fuel drained from a hole drilled in its tank some time overnight. This time the report came in from the truck’s owner in Invermere.

“Residents are asked to call the police if they observe any suspicious activities in our area,” said RCMP officials.