Road Report Highway 93 accident causes traffic delays Ryley McCormack, staff November 9, 2021 (Bradley Jones, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) A collision between two tractor-trailers on Highway 93 has impeded traffic going through the area. According to the Alberta Motor Association, the accident has reduced traffic to a single lane while emergency crews are on the scene. The accident happened around 8 a.m. on Tuesday on the other side of the B.C./Alberta border. No estimate has been given as to when the highway will be fully opened, so drivers should expect some delays through the area. Tags: Columbia ValleyHighway 93