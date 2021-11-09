A collision between two tractor-trailers on Highway 93 has impeded traffic going through the area.

According to the Alberta Motor Association, the accident has reduced traffic to a single lane while emergency crews are on the scene.

The accident happened around 8 a.m. on Tuesday on the other side of the B.C./Alberta border.

No estimate has been given as to when the highway will be fully opened, so drivers should expect some delays through the area.