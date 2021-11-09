Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka (right) gave his official endorsement to Skeena MLA Ellis Ross (left) for his candidacy on the BC Liberal leadership campaign. (Ryley McCormack, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff)

Tom Shypitka, MLA for Kootenay East has given his endorsement to Ellis Ross, Skeena MLA in his bid for leadership of the BC Liberal Party.

Skypitka said he is backing the candidate because of Ross’ approach to politics.

“He’s a grassroots ground-level guy and he understands real people. We have no bad candidates going on in the BC Liberal campaign going on right now, but Ellis is original, he’s authentic,” said Shypitka. “I think his genuineness and his authenticity will reflect the people that he listens to every day.”

Ross is running against five other candidates for the position as the party’s leader: Gavin Dew, Kevin Falcon, Michael Lee, Val Litwin and Renee Merrifield.

His appearance at Cranbrook’s Heritage Inn on Monday night marks Ross’ second official visit to Kootenay East during the leadership race.

Ross said he will work on the foundation that has been built by past leadership in the party.

“I want to take the BC Liberals in a different direction. First, I want to go back to grassroots people and I want to start talking and listening. I’m not here to tell you what’s good for Cranbrook, as a leader and as a candidate, I’m here to listen to you,” said Ross. “It’s not a top-down approach, it’s about collaboration.”

Ross served as the Haisla Nation’s Chief Councillor for six years. He said the band went from one of the poorest in B.C. to among the wealthiest under his leadership.

The leadership election for the BC Liberal party is scheduled from February 3rd to 5th 2022.

More: Ellis Ross Campaign website