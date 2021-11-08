The College of the Rockies is having a virtual open house to showcase different programs within the school.

On November 15th, 2021, the open house will begin with a look at the Health and Family Studies programs.

Presentations will then focus on Trades and Technology; Arts & Sciences and Education; and Business, Tourism, and Adventure.

The open house closes on Friday, November 19th with presentations looking at Student Services, Student Housing, Adult Upgrading and International opportunities.

“This year it is easier than ever to take part in our Open House,” said Jennifer Inglis, College Recruitment Officer.

“Each evening we’ll have targeted online presentations so participants can get the information they want about the programs that interest them most, directly from faculty and staff. And they can do it without having to leave the comfort of their own home.”

Participants that register for at least one night and fill out their application form, will have their application fee credited back toward their first semester’s tuition.

“We encourage participants to attend as many of the sessions as possible, and to be sure to ask questions,” Inglis said.

“Our faculty and staff are eager to discuss their specific programs and services and look forward to the opportunity to interact with community members and future students.”

The open house runs from November 12th to 19th and everyone who registers will be entered into a draw for a $700 tuition voucher.

Registration for the open house can be found here.