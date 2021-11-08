With winter weather returning once again, the City of Cranbrook is shifting to 24-hour winter operations.

City of Cranbrook staff said they are ready with a full fleet of equipment.

“All of our fleet equipment has gone through a rigorous mechanical inspection, and our team has completed their winter maintenance operations training, to ensure we are in the best position to keep the roads safe over the winter months,” said Mike Matejka, the City’s Manager of Infrastructure Planning & Delivery.

“We’re ready for whatever Mother Nature throws at us.”

City staff are asking drivers to slow down whenever it snows and look out for winter maintenance vehicles.

For drivers wanting to know what roads are clear, the PlowCRANBROOK tool is up and running and provides updates on where plows have cleared snow in the past 24 hours.

City staff are also reminding residents that snow needs to be cleared from sidewalks within 24-hours.

For people that need help to remove snow, the city is partnered with the Canadian Mental Health Association Kootenays to help find volunteers for the Snow Angel program.