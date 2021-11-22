Do you know a person or family in need this Holiday Season who have had an exceptionally tough year?

Denham Ford (BC) Ltd. and 107.5 2day FM wants to help make their Christmas a little brighter!

Enter by telling us about your Nominee and what they need this Christmas for your chance to Win them a great prize!

It could be anything from Christmas gifts to go under the tree, fixing a broken washing machine or paying their heating bill!

The true meaning of Christmas is giving…no matter how little or what you give, the true spirit of the holidays is to help those who need it. Let’s help brighten someone’s year with the Denham Ford (BC) Ltd. Random Acts of Christmas.

Enter Now!

Offer ends December 19th, 2021.

Complete the form below and follow our Facebook page!