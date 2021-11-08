RDEK Chair Rob Gay and Vice-Chair Susan Clovechok. (Supplied by the Regional District of East Kootenay)

Electoral Area C Director Rob Gay and Electoral Area F Director Susan Clovechok will remain as Chair and Vice-Chair of the RDEK for another year.

In the annual election held on Friday, Gay won his re-election in a 10-5 vote. The board nominated Gay and Clovechok for the role.

“I am honoured to have been re-elected as Chair and look forward to serving my eleventh year in this role,” says Gay. “We have an ambitious Strategic Plan and a busy year ahead. I am eager to continue to work with Vice-Chair Clovechok, my fellow Directors and staff as we move this region forward.”

RDEK officials said Gay has been on the Board since 2005 and is the District’s longest-serving Chair.

Clovechoc was nominated unopposed for the position of Vice-Chair and won by acclamation.

“I have learned a great deal over the past year. I am eager to continue to expand my leadership experience on the regional board and work hand-in-hand with Chair Gay and my fellow Directors in support of our region,” said Clovechok.

The RDEK Board of Directors holds its elections for Chair and Vice-Chair annually.