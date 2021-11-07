Jaimee Spring from Cranbrook won gold with Team BC during the 2021 Western Canadian Regional Women’s U18 Hockey Championship.

Team BC came back in the third period to bring the game to overtime, where they eventually beat Team Alberta 3-2.

Team BC was down 2-1 going into the third and tied the game up after a goal assisted by Spring.

Dawson Creek’s Hailey Armstrong ended the game with a breakaway goal.

Team BC won gold, Alberta received silver and Saskatchewan got Bronze.

Spring also tallied a goal in her game against Manitoba earlier in the tournament.