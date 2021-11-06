My Community Now Bull River Mine Status SHARE ON: Dennis Walker, staff November 6, 2021 Bull River upstream from mining site. ( Dennis Walker, MyEastKootenayNow.com) Ian Berzins with Braveheart Resources Inc. was one of the presenters at the recent 18th Annual Minerals South Conference and Trade Show that was held at the Heritage Inn and Convention Centre. He spoke with 2-day FM and gave an update on the Bull River Mine. https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/IAN-B-MINING.mp3 Ian Berzins, P.Eng, ICD.D CEO, President & Director Ian Berzins is a seasoned mining executive with over 35 years of experience in engineering, operations, maintenance, human resources, senior operations and mine finance. He holds a B.Sc. in Mining Engineering from Queen’s University and is a registered professional engineer in British Columbia. Ian has led a number of management teams in Canada at operations including Thompson Creek Metal’s Mount Milligan Mine and San Gold Corporation’s Rice lake Mine. He has significant experience working with First Nations and has raised money in the capital markets. Transcription of Interview. IAN – Braveheart owns the Bull River Mine near Wardner B.C. so about 35-50 kilometers from Cranbrook so right in our backyard here, and it’s a past producing copper mine. We’re trying to catch the wave ( if you will) with battery metals, and so copper is obviously a big part of that. The Bull River Mine had historical production back in the 70’s and we’re trying to bring this in as one of the newer mines in South Eastern B.C. in the not to distant future. HOST – Really you’ve got the road to get in there and everything … if you can call it shovel ready to go. IAN – I use that term a lot – shovel ready because at the end of the day, most of the projects in Canada, a lot of them are remote, either government is going to have to build roads or power lines, things like that, so we’re in a really unique situation. We’ve got grid power right to the mine site. We’ve got paved roads, all weather roads, and the mine has actually been developed down 350 meters so it’s been de-watered since 2010. So it’s really ready to go. Currently we have about a 7 year project, so it’s really a matter of trying to get our final permits, and then we hope to go back to work. HOST – Thank You for your time today. IAN – You’re very welcome.