Peyton Krebs is Buffalo-bound after a blockbuster trade between the Sabres and the Vegas Golden Knights.

The trade happened in the early morning of November 4th, 2021, when Jack Eichel was finally traded after months of speculation.

For months Eichel and the Sabres organization were arguing about how he should treat an injury, Eichel wanted an experimental surgery, the Sabres wanted a traditional treatment.

Neither of them was going to budge.

The trade involved Krebs and Alex Tuch from the Golden Knights for Eichel, there was also a changing of draft picks as vegas gave up a conditional first and second-round pick and the Sabres sent back a third-round pick.

Krebs hadn’t been getting much ice time in Vegas and had a slow start putting up zero points in nine games.

In his last year with the Kootenay Ice, Krebs put up 68 points in 64 games.

Krebs won’t be joining the Sabres right away, however, as the team reassigned him to their AHL affiliate the Rochester Americans.

“We’re not in a rush to put him in here right away and have to just right into the lineup. This is about the long-term and building this and developing this the right way,” said Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams.

“I was thinking about it last night,” Krebs said. “I want to obviously be in Buffalo, I want to play in the NHL. But at the end of the day, I’m just happy to play hockey each and every day. Whether it’s here or there, I’m excited every day to come to the rink.”

Krebs is now the second Kootenay Ice captain to be a part of the Sabres Organization, as Sam Reinhart was selected second overall in the 2014 entry draft.

Reinhart was traded to the Florida Panthers in the off-season for goalie prospect Devon Levi and a first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Once Krebs does play for the Sabres he will play with another former Kootenay Ice player, forward Cody Eakin.

The Sabres are currently 5-4-1 on the season, while the Golden Knights are 5-5.

Krebs is expected to play tonight against the Toronto Marlies.