On November 4th, 2021, emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle that went over an embankment near Wardner.

Cranbrook Search and Rescue officials said RDEK Fire Services, BCEHS, Cranbrook Highway Rescue and RCMP all responded to the incident.

SAR officials said one person was trapped in a vehicle about 80 feet down the embankment.

The EVSC Fire department was first on the scene.

They were able to get down to the vehicle with the Jaws of Life and begin the extraction.

The person was then packaged up and raised to the Highway using a rope rescue system.

According to SAR officials, the person was transported to the hospital by BCEHS.

SAR officials said it was an amazing, coordinated response by multiple agencies.