Crews responding to a structure fire behind the Knight's Hall in Cranbrook in the early morning hours on Friday. (Supplied by Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services)

A building fire behind the Knight’s Hall in Cranbrook was contained by local firefighters in the early morning hours on Friday.

Crews responded to the fire just before 4 a.m. and the flames were contained to the trailer of origin.

According to officials with Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services, no injuries have been reported at this time.

An investigation into the cause of the fire will come later on Friday.