News Improvements coming to Elizabeth Lake trails SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff November 4, 2021 (Photo by City of Cranbrook) Public Works Crews with the City of Cranbrook are working on trail improvements to Elizabeth Lake this week. City of Cranbrook staff said the wooden rails that line the walkways are being removed and wood chips are being replaced with crushed gravel. City staff said it will look similar to what is currently on the Isadore Canyon trail. The change will make it easier for staff to maintain the trails. Tags: Cranbrook