Bowen Byram of Cranbrook tallied two goals and an assist, but it was unfortunately not enough as the Colorado Avalanche lost to the Columbus Blue Jackets in overtime.

However, if it wasn’t for Byram the Avalanche would not have made it to overtime.

The Avalanche opened the scoring in the second period with a goal by Logan O’Connor, followed up by a goal from Byram.

Columbus bounced back hard, scoring one goal in the second period, followed by three straight in the third.

The Avalanche were able to get back within one after forward J.T. Compher tipped in one of Byram’s shots from the point.

With less than a minute left in the game, Byram took a long shot that made its way into the back of the net to tie it up.

Columbus then scored at 1:12 into overtime to finish the night.

In a post-game conference, Byram said playing well is nice, but the team getting a win is what’s important.

“I think everyone can agree, it’s great to score goals but at the end of the day you want to win hockey games.”

Byram added that he thought they started the game well, but it fell apart later in the game.

“I think we were kind of in the driver seat there and we just came out in the third and bounces, turnovers, everything combined we end up in a hole.”

“You never want to be in that position late in the third period, you’re not going to score two goals with two minutes left in every game.”

Byram said they will need to look at what they did and get ready for the rematch.

“I think when you’re playing at your best you can have a bounce or two go against you but you can recover from it.”

“I think it’s something we’ll definitely look at and watch obviously and get ready to play these guys again in a couple of days.”

The Avalanche are currently 4-4-1 on the season.

Their next game is on Saturday, November 6th, when they face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets.