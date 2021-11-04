Those in need of a warm place to stay over the winter months will be able to visit one of the temporary or emergency shelters available in B.C., with a location available in Cranbrook.

The only community in the East Kootenay that will have shelter spaces will be in Cranbrook, run by the Community Connections Society of Southeast BC.

According to B.C. government officials, the facility will offer spaces in its temporary shelter for those 19 and older.

The temporary shelters will be opened every night during the season and many will be available around the clock, with meals provided.

Meanwhile, extreme weather response shelters will be available overnight when an extreme weather alert is issued. Normally, they open on November 1st, but provincial funding allowed them to open as early as October 1st this year in communities already experiencing extreme weather.

“Communities outline what weather conditions warrant an extreme weather alert and determine the number of extreme weather spaces to activate on any night, depending on the capacity of existing shelters and the estimated need,” said B.C. officials.

A map showing where shelters are available can be found below.

More: Shelter Map (BC Housing)