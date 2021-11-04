The East Kootenay and Creston Valley reported a total of 61 new COVID-19 cases between October 24th and 30th.

According to data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC), last week’s cases represent a minor increase from the week before, with 56 infections from October 17th to 23rd.

The latest report shows that the Cranbrook area has remained the part of the region with the highest number of new cases, confirming 23 infections last week.

In that same time frame, the Creston Valley confirmed 11 and the Kimberley area had 10.

Meanwhile, seven new cases were reported in both the Elk Valley and Windermere areas and Golden had just one.

The number of fully vaccinated people over 12 years old continues to slowly climb across the East Kootenay. BCDCD data on the percentage of people 12 and up who have received both doses followed by those 50 and up for the entire region can be found below: