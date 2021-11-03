The District of Sparwood is reminding residents that there is no street parking from October 1st to March 31st from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The district is also asking all residents to remove trailers, play structures, basketball nets and hockey nets from roadways and sidewalks.

No Christmas decorations, flower bed edging, ornaments, or decorative rocks are to be placed 10 feet from curbs.

Residents should park as far into driveways as possible for windrow removal.

For those not wanting windrows removed, you can be added to a list by calling the Public Works Office at 250.425.7760.