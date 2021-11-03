News Fernie Chamber announces Business Excellence Award winners SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff November 3, 2021 (Bradley Jones, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) This year’s Fernie Business Excellence Awards have been handed out to 12 winners in a variety of categories across the community. Officials with the Fernie Chamber of Commerce said the awards were handed out in a reduced capacity event that was also live-streamed over Facebook on Friday night. “The Fernie Chamber of Commerce congratulates all the winners, finalists, and nominees of this year’s awards. The Fernie Chamber also extends its sincere gratitude to title sponsor North Coal, featured sponsors Hearing Loss Clinic and Teck, and all the awards sponsors for making the event possible,” said Fernie Chamber staff. The categories, their sponsors and winners are listed below: Citizen of the Year (sponsored by the City of Fernie): Krista Turcasso. Chamber Business Legacy Award (sponsored by Claris Media): Canyon Raft Company. Business of the Year (sponsored by North Coal): Fernie Brewing Co. Community Tourism Achievement Award (sponsored by Tourism Fernie): Fernie Trails Alliance. Employer of the Year (sponsored by College of The Rockies) Nupqu Resource Limited Partnership. Environmental Sustainability Award (sponsored by Fernie Fox Hotel): Fernie Brewing Co. Business Innovation Award (sponsored by East Kootenay Community Credit Union): Fernie Catering Co. Businessperson of the Year (sponsored by The Free Press) Dave Morrison, Island Lake Lodge Community Group of the Year (sponsored by Columbia Basin Trust) Fernie Family Housing Society New Business of the Year (sponsored by Fernie Alpine Resort) Local Store, Wildsight Elk Valley Outstanding Customer Service Award (sponsored by Western Financial Group): Freshies Cafe People’s Choice Award (sponsored by Rockies Law Corporation): Fernie Distillers Tags: Elk ValleyFernie