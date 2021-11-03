This year’s Fernie Business Excellence Awards have been handed out to 12 winners in a variety of categories across the community.

Officials with the Fernie Chamber of Commerce said the awards were handed out in a reduced capacity event that was also live-streamed over Facebook on Friday night.

“The Fernie Chamber of Commerce congratulates all the winners, finalists, and nominees of this year’s awards. The Fernie Chamber also extends its sincere gratitude to title sponsor North Coal, featured sponsors Hearing Loss Clinic and Teck, and all the awards sponsors for making the event possible,” said Fernie Chamber staff.

The categories, their sponsors and winners are listed below: