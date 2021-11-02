The District of Elkford is working on a Housing Needs Report and needs residents and those thinking about moving to the community to provide their thoughts.

District officials said they are seeking information on the community’s current and emerging housing needs, challenges, and opportunities.

They add that the data can be used to support other research and future grant applications.

The public is asked to complete the survey by 4:30 p.m. on November 15th. Elkford officials ask that only local residents and those considering moving into the area should participate in the survey.

“All survey responses will remain completely confidential and will not be used to identify individual respondents. When completed, the Housing Needs Report will become a public document that can be shared and used by anyone interested in the information provided,” said District staff.

Staff noted that feedback via Facebook will not be accepted.

More: 2021 Housing Needs Report Community Survey (District of Elkford)