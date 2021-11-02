As many as nine British Columbians will be able to get their professional Class 1 truck driver certification.

The B.C. government will be funding the skills training through $650,000 to the College of the Rockies in Golden.

Provincial officials said they will be focusing on Indigenous people when recruiting participants.

“The safe transport of bulk, industrial and consumer goods are vital to British Columbia’s recovering economy,” said Nicholas Simons, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction.

“Graduates of this professional driver program will find themselves qualified to secure well-paying jobs in a variety of sectors. I wish them all the best in their training.”

This is the second intake and chosen participants will get 13 weeks of essential, occupational and practical skills training and four weeks of on-the-job training.

B.C. government officials said participants will also receive two weeks of follow-up support to help them find a job.

“Trucking has always been essential to the GDP of Canada as the No. 1 way we move goods across the country,” said Leah Bradish, director of continuing education, contract training and regional campus operations, College of the Rockies.

“COVID shone a light on the importance of trucking and these positions in our recovery. Golden’s location on the Trans-Canada Highway makes it a great base for these individuals to train and find high-paying work in the industry.”

In-class learning for the second intake of participants begins on November 8th, 2021 and runs until March 31st, 2022.