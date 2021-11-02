All current seniors’ downtown parking permits are set to expire by the end of the year, as the City of Cranbrook will be making changes on January 1st, 2022.

City officials said the seniors parking permit allows the use of metered parking spaces at no charge for a maximum of one hour.

Those 65 and older must reapply for their parking permit by December 31st to renew it.

A completed application form, identification and proof of vehicle ownership must be submitted to City Hall, where seniors will be presented with a new permit that will be valid for at least two years.