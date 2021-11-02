JCI Kootenay has announced the cancellation of the 2021 Santa Claus parade in Cranbrook, citing COVID-19 regulations.

This is the second year in a row the annual parade has been called off.

The cancellation comes as capacity limits on outdoor events have been eased in B.C., allowing certain outdoor events to be opened to more people.

“Sadly COVID-19 regulations continue to keep this beloved event from happening and we see no way to safely have the community gather for this event,” said JCI Kootenay officials. “We thank all of our past sponsors and participants for their continued interest in this event.”

The organization is hopeful the parade will return next year.