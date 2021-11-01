BC Hydro has confirmed that there will be no changes to a planned power outage in Sparwood.

District of Sparwood staff said the outage will occur on Friday, November 5th, and last from 12:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m.

The outage will affect customers on Highway 43 north to Busato Road including Lower Elk Valley Road, Highway 3 east to Michel Creek Road and west to Douglas Fir Road.

District staff said all affected customers have been notified directly by postcard, email and auto-dialer.