On Sunday, October 23rd, a suspicious vehicle gained the attention of the Trail RCMP, because of the words “HELP ME” duct-taped to the side.

The Trail RCMP said they received a complaint about the vehicle parked near the intersection of Victoria Street and Cedar Avenue, in Trail.

Police located the 36-year-old Fruitvale owner who explained the vehicle was done up for Halloween with fake blood and duct tape.

The owner agreed to remove the display after police explained the decorations may be too scary and cause more calls to police.