Masks will still need to be worn in all indoor space across the province as the B.C. government extends the mandate.

The previous order was set to expire on October 31st, 2021.

“The requirement to wear masks in indoor public spaces is being extended during this time of higher transmission of COVID-19 in communities,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer.

“This important layer of protection will help make all of us safer, along with practising hand hygiene regularly, staying away if sick and, most importantly, getting fully vaccinated.”

Masks will be required in all indoor spaces for everyone five and older, regardless of vaccination status.

“Throughout this pandemic, we have all been taking steps to keep our communities safe, and we must continue to do so,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health.

“Getting vaccinated and wearing a mask are important steps we can all take to stay healthy, protect our health-care system, support healthcare workers and support one another.”

Provincial officials said those who cannot remove or put on a mask by themselves are exempt.