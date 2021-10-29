Cranbrook residents are invited to help guide the path to Cranbrook 2042 by taking part in the process to update the Official Community Plan (OCP).

City officials said community members will be invited to get involved in creating the OCP until early 2022. City staff are looking to learn about the community’s values and priorities for the future so they can be reflected in the updated document.

“The Our Path to Cranbrook 2042 OCP is our main tool for determining how these different policies will show up, change and shape our community over the next 20 years,” says Mayor Lee Pratt. “That’s why we need residents’ input: An OCP is about listening and co-creating goals to build a great city, together.”

The City of Cranbrook will be working with Urban Systems Ltd. to develop a new OCP that reflects the current needs of the community and guides its growth and development for the next 20 years.

Pop-up engagement events will be held at the following locations and times:

Friday, October 29th: Western Financial Place Aquatic Centre 9 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. College of the Rockies: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Saturday, October 30th: Cranbrook Farmer’s Market 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Real Canadian Superstore 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. Cranbrook Bucks game at Western Financial Place 6:30 – 8:30



More: OCP survey (City of Cranbrook)