Annex Park Pavilion construction to begin in Fernie Josiah Spyker, staff October 28, 2021 (Photo by MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) Construction is set to begin on the Annex Park Pavilion, with work starting on the week of November 1st. City of Fernie staff said the project is being funded through the Resort Municipality Initiative. The CIty said the pavilion will be an exciting addition for tourists and residents and will give enough space for gatherings and events. City staff is asking residents to avoid the fenced construction area while crews are working within the park.